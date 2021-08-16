Prosecutor: Shooting of Black man in drug bust justified

AP National

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the fatal shooting of Kevin Peterson Jr., a Black man killed by Clark County deputies in southwestern Washington during a drug sting, was “justified and lawful.” The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Tony Golik had asked Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett to review the case for criminal charges. Robnett on Monday released a letter to Golik detailing the legal analysis behind her decision not to charge police. Robnett said Peterson was armed when he fled his car, retrieved the weapon after dropping it despite police commands to leave it and pointed it at police. She said police can act in self- defense at that point.