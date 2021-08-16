Emaciated bear cub may have lost mom to California wildfire

AP National

By EUGENE GARCIA

Associated Press

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are keeping an eye on a lone, emaciated bear cub that may have lost its mother to the country’s largest wildfire burning in Northern California. The pointy-eared cub has been seen rambling solo along a mountain road burned by the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville. A firefighter said they’ve been monitoring the cub for several days, to determine if it is an orphan. A wildlife rescue team was waiting to extract the emaciated cub from the burn-scarred area. The cub has been seen peering through brush and leaping through plants covered in fire retardant chemicals.