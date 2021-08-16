California Assembly to require vaccine for its employees

AP National

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The leader of the California Assembly has ordered all of its employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced the new policy on Monday. Gov. Gavin Newsom last month ordered all state workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. But that order did not apply to legislative employees because they are not part of the executive branch of state government. Rendon said about 80% of Assembly employees have already been vaccinated. State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said she will not require all Senate employees to be vaccinated. Atkins said 91% of Senators and staff are already vaccinated.