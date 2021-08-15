USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

AP National

By ASHRAF KHALIL and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.