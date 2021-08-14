Japan marks 76th anniversary of WWII defeat; no Suga apology

AP National

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has marked the 76th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, with a somber ceremony in which Prime Minister Yosihide Suga pledged for the tragedy of war to never be repeated but avoided apologizing for his country’s aggression. In contrast, Emperor Naruhito expressed “deep remorse” over his country’s wartime actions in his carefully nuanced speech. Also Sunday, Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe and two ministers of Suga’s cabinet prayed at Yasukuni shrine viewed by China and the Koreas as a symbol of militarism.