Drought threatens Hungarian lake with environmental crisis

AP National

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

GARDONY, Hungary (AP) — Activists and environmental experts in Hungary say the effects of climate change and insufficient infrastructure are colliding to threaten the country’s third-largest natural lake with an economic and ecological crisis. Lake Velence has lost nearly half of its water in the past two years as hot, dry summers have led to increased evaporation and deteriorating water quality. More than four tons of fish died in June due to rapidly increasing water temperatures. Beaches have also closed because of poor water quality, leading to a dramatic drop in tourism. Activists have urged Hungary’s government to take action to protect the lake. But a lack of water, and of funds necessary to address the shortage, have left locals with no relief in sight.