Video shows unarmed man fatally shot by California police

AP National

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fontana police have released body-worn camera footage of a fatal shooting in February that left an unarmed man dead. Police were searching for a burglary suspect when an officer found the man sitting in a portable toilet. The officer fired once, fatally shooting Daverion Deauntre Kinard the day before his 29th birthday. The family has settled with the city of Fontana for $1 million. Police say Kinard was holding a metallic object in his hand that turned out to be a lighter. The Press-Enterprise reports that the officer in the shooting remains on duty. Fontana is east of Los Angeles.