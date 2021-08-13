Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

AP National

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a foot injury on a Hawaiian beach. The boot was on the first lady’s left foot as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter to fly from Delaware to the Camp David presidential retreat. She also held onto crutches. The White House had said the first lady’s foot was punctured in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she went after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. The wound was treated at Walter Reed military hospital and her spokesperson had said it was expected to “heal nicely.”