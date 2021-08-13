Canada to require air travelers to be vaccinated

AP National

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government will soon require all air travelers and passengers on interprovincial trains to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says that includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on trains between provinces and cruise ship passengers. The government is also requiring vaccinations for all federal public servants in the country. The Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc noted the federal government is the largest employer in the country. Leblanc says it is the government’s duty to guarantee the safety of their employees and those who they serve. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call an election on Sunday for Sept. 20.