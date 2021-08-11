Biden’s complicated new task: keeping Democrats together

AP National

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s belief that bipartisanship is still possible in a deeply divided Washington was validated when Senate Democrats and Republicans came together to pass his $1 trillion infrastructure bill. But now comes an even more complicated task: keeping Biden’s own party in line. Despite the unlikely legislative victory, the White House now must embark on an extraordinarily precarious balancing act as it navigates exceedingly slim margins in both houses of Congress. Biden must keep a wildly disparate group of Democrats — from moderates to leftists — all together in order to achieve his infrastructure goals.