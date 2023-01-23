Kings use early 3s, big 4th quarter to top Grizzlies 133-100

By CAMERON SALERNO

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lyles scored a season-high 24 points, Harrison Barnes had 15 of his 20 in Sacramento’s record-tying first quarter and the Kings beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 133-100 on Monday night.

The Kings tied the NBA record with 12 3-pointers in the first quarter — in just 13 attempts — and scored 47 points. But Sacramento didn’t put away the game until outscoring Memphis 33-10 in the fourth quarter.

Lyles was 6 for 8 from 3-point range for the Kings (27-19), who have won seven of their last eight games.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 14 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season. Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles with 36.

Keegan Murray also finished with 20 points and De’Aaron Fox had 17 points and 10 assists.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points for the Memphis (31-16), which played without Ja Morant and Steven Adams. The Grizzlies have lost three straight following an 11-game winning streak.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points and Dillon Brooks scored 13 points and added six assists.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones started in place of Morant and had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Kings: Sacramento was without C Chimezie Metu because of a left knee bone bruise. …the Kings committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Travel to face the Warriors on Wednesday.