3 stabbed at downtown LA shopping plaza; suspect shot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were stabbed at a downtown Los Angeles shopping complex on Tuesday and the suspect was shot, police said.

The stabbings took place shortly before 6:30 p.m. at Seventh Street and Figueroa Street, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The site is a large multi-level open shopping plaza called FIGat7th located in the city’s Financial District. Some early reports indicated that the stabbings may have occurred at a Target store but Cervantes couldn’t immediately confirm that.

There wasn’t any immediate word on the conditions of the injured or other details of the attack.

