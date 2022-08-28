Mookie Betts homers again as Dodgers beat Marlins 8-1

MIAMI (AP) — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, Julio Urías pitched six sparkling innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Sunday.

Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break.

Betts, who also doubled and singled, homered for the fourth time in the series. The six-time All-Star went deep twice in Friday’s 10-6 victory, and then connected again in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Sandy Alcantara and Miami.

“It’s been a good couple of days, things are going well,” Betts said. “The pitches I’ve been getting to hit, I’m hitting them. Sometimes you’re going to swing out of the zone but that kind of comes with being aggressive so you just live with it.”

Urías (14-7) allowed one hit — Brian Anderson’s sixth homer in the fourth — struck out seven and walked four. The left-hander has won 11 of his last 12 decisions.

“I don’t like giving bases on balls and I gave up too many today,” Urías said. “I go out to give 100 percent effort. We know there’s tremendous talent offensively and they picked me up today.”

Brusdar Graterol, Chris Martin and Alex Vesia then finished the two-hitter for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers jumped in front on Betts’ 31st homer and Turner’s RBI single in the first.

Edward Cabrera’s string of 22 2/3 scoreless innings ended when Betts drove his third pitch over the wall in center for his 36th career leadoff shot.

“It was kind of a 9 (a.m.) kind of game for us so that kind of woke us up a little bit,” Betts said of his shot in the noon Eastern start. “Like I said, I do whatever I can to help us win.”

Betts is 8 of 15 in the first three games of the series, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts plans to rest him in the finale Monday.

“Four days on the turf isn’t ideal,” Roberts said. “It seems like every swing he takes is center cut so I think the challenge for me is to recognize that but resist the urge to run him out there every single day.”

Trayce Thompson made it 3-0 when his leadoff drive in the second bounced off the foul pole in left for his seventh homer.

Los Angeles added three more runs with two out in the sixth. Austin Barnes hit a two-run single off Tommy Nance, and Betts singled home Thompson.

“Really the big hit for them was Barnes,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We’re still in the game there and still have some innings there to score. If we can get an out there that would end up leading to three more runs because Mookie gets a hit to give them that extra run. The hill we’re trying to climb gets a lot steeper.”

Cabrera (4-2) was lifted after 5 2/3 innings. The rookie right-hander gave up six runs and five hits.

“I’m just learning that I can never let my guard down when you face a lineup like that, which is super aggressive,” Cabrera said.

SCARE FOR TURNER

Trea Turner was struck in the helmet by a 96-mph sinker from Cabrera in the fifth but stayed in the game. As soon as he reached first, Turner took off for second on Cabrera’s first pitch to Freddie Freeman and successfully stole his 21st base of the season.

“Anytime you’re missing up there it’s serious,” Roberts said. “He assured us that he’s fine.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Gavin Lux (neck issue) started after a four-game absence and went hitless in four plate appearances. … RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder discomfort) is slated to pitch again Sunday as he continues his minor league rehab stint. Treinen threw a scoreless inning with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder inflammation) will undergo an MRI on Monday. … OF Jorge Soler (low back spasms) hit in the cage Friday and showed no discomfort.

UP NEXT

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA) starts the finale of the four-game series on Monday night. Right-hander Pablo López (8-8, 3.66 ERA) pitches for the Marlins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports