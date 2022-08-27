Skip to Content
Huntington Beach officer in car hits, kills pedestrian

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian before dawn Saturday while responding to a call in a Southern California seaside community, authorities said.

The 22-year-old Huntington Beach police officer was about a block away from Sunset Beach when he ran into the 45-year-old pedestrian, the California Highway Patrol said in a report.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and died, authorities said.

The pedestrian’s name was not immediately released. The officer was not injured in the crash, authorities said. No arrests were made.

