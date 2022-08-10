Police officer shot, 2 others injured in barricade shooting

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A gunman shot and wounded a police officer and two other people Wednesday at a suburban Los Angeles home and then remained inside for hours as police tried to get him to surrender, authorities said.

The shootings occurred at about 6 p.m. in Arcadia, a foothill community northeast of Los Angeles.

A man got into fight with his brother at a home and opened fire when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, Arcadia police Lt. Brett Bourgeous said at a news conference.

The gunman shot an Arcadia police officer in the face and a woman family member in the upper body while another man was hit by shrapnel, Bourgeous said.

The officers didn’t fire back, Bourgeous said.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or the relationship of the second wounded man to the gunman.

The wounded officer has been with the Arcadia Police Department for about six months and had about three years of law enforcement experience, Bourgeous said.

Hours after the shooting, the man remained inside the home and was believed to be armed with several handguns, Bourgeous said.

Authorities evacuated nearby homes and urged other residents to shelter in place as efforts were made to get the gunman to surrender.

“We’re concerned about the person that’s inside. We’re concerned about the people that were injured, and we hope that this all resolves peacefully,” Bourgeous said.