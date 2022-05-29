Police: woman escaping traffic stop struck officer with car

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities said she hit a police officer with her car while trying to get away during a traffic stop.

Police in Porterville said they pulled over Monyka McDarment Thursday for unspecified vehicle equipment violations. During the stop, McDarment refused to state her name, fought police and then struck an officer when she sped away from the scene, officials said.

She was caught after ditching her car and leading police on a short foot chase. Officers said they found three ounces of methamphetamine in her car that were individually packaged for sale.

It wasn’t known Sunday if McDarment has an attorney.

The 41-year-old could face additional charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, felony evasion, possession of meth for sale and transportation of meth for sale, KBAK-TV reported

The officer McDarment was accused of hitting was treated at a hospital and released, according to the news station.