Man fatally shot at Southern California community festival

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A bystander was fatally shot when a fight broke out among juveniles at a Southern California community festival and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Sunday at La Palma Park, site of the city of Anaheim’s annual Cinco de Mayor festival, a police statement said.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that a fight broke out among a group of juveniles and the 17-year-old, an Anaheim resident, fired a handgun, police said.

The victim was not involved in the altercation.

The 17-year-old was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder but his name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The victim’s name was not publicly released pending notification of next-of-kin.