Fire displaces 30 people, California farmworker families

THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Riverside County say no one was hurt in a blaze that destroyed a group of mobile homes in a remote desert location near the Salton Sea. KESQ-TV reports that 30 people lost their homes, including 19 adults and 11 children. By the time firefighters were able to contain the flames, the fire destroyed five homes and two other structures. One mother of four said she was taking a bath when her husband came home yelling for her to get out. Vilma Peralta said they lost everything. She said they don’t earn that much working in the fields, but with God’s will they’ll get back on their feet.