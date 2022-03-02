Hundreds of animals, some dead, found at LA area home

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of animals, some of them dead, were found inside a Southern California home in what authorities called a case of hoarding. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say deputies responding to a call discovered the animals Tuesday at the residence in Diamond Bar. CBS LA reports officials say a woman at the home has been placed on a psychiatric hold. The Inland Valley Humane Society was at the scene Wednesday rescuing as many animals as possible. Officials didn’t say what animals were inside, but ABC 7 reports a number of cats were seen.