Juror: Peterson ‘should … pay’ in death of unborn son

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The former juror at the center of Scott Peterson’s bid for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife blurted out during jury deliberations in 2004 “that he should basically pay for killing ‘little man.’ ” Tuesday’s testimony by former fellow juror Gregory Beratlis conflicts with juror Richelle Nice’s sworn declaration in 2020, but not with her recent testimony. Beratlis denied that he and other jurors discussed a book deal during the trial. That seemingly is contradicted by anticipated testimony from documentary producer Shareen Anderson. Anderson’s testimony will now be delayed for three weeks, extending a hearing that had been expected to end no later than Friday.