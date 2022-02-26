Chavez rallies No. 12 Arizona women past USC 68-59

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Chavez hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 18 points and No. 12 Arizona defeated Southern California 68-59. Shaina Pellington added 14 points, Lauren Ware had 12 with 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and Sam Thomas scored 10 as the Wildcats found a way to win without leading scorer Cate Reese. Reese, who averages 14.6 points a game, was injured late in a 72-67 loss at Washington State last weekend and her return is unknown. Arizona earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament next week and it’s fourth-straight 20-win season. Alyson Miura scored 19 points for USC