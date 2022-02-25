San Diego gang member sentenced to life in revenge murder

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego gang member has been sentenced to life without parole for the 2019 killing of a 16-year-old in a broad daylight retaliation shooting. Andy Phonsongkham was convicted of first-degree murder of Carlos Valdovinos, with the special circumstance of shooting from a vehicle. Prosecutors said the shooting was in retaliation for an assault against a fellow gang member earlier in the day. The 22-year-old was sentenced Friday and his attorney says they plan to appeal the case. His lawyer says his client was barely 20 years old when Valdovinos was killed and that state laws should take age into account, particularly when sentencing a defendant to life without parole.