Man charged with murder in fatal California freeway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a motorist on an Oakland area freeway last year. The California Highway Patrol said Friday that Larry Coney, 27, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in the Oct. 27 incident on Interstate 580. Coney had already been in jail on an unrelated incident when he was booked. It was not immediately clear whether Coney had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The victim in the shooting was previously identified by his father as Ramon “Monnie” Price Jr. of Oakland, who rapped under the stage name Lil Monnie23.