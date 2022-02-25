Late run rallies Hawaii to 63-54 victory over Cal Poly

HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Jerome Desrosiers had 14 points, Jovon McClanahan scored 13 and Hawaii closed the game on a 9-0 run to defeat Cal Poly 63-54. Desrosiers opened the late spurt with a 3-pointer to put the Rainbow Warriors (14-9, 8-4 Big West Conference) ahead 57-54 with 1:16 remaining. McClanahan followed with another 3 to push the lead to six with 26 seconds left. Camren Pierce scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to pace the Mustangs (5-20, 1-12), who have lost eight straight.