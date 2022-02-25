Doug Kalitta leads qualifying at NHRA Arizona Nationals

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Doug Kalitta moved into position for his first No. 1 qualifier in nearly three years Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals. The 57-year-old Kalitta had a 3.657-second run at 329.58 mph to lead the Top Fuel field at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. He has 49 career Top Fuel victories and 50 No. 1 qualifiers. Robert Hight led in Funny Car and Erica Enders in Pro Stock. Coming off a victory last weekend in the season-opening Winternationals in Pomona, California, Hight had a 3.838 at 332.18 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Enders, also a winner in Pomona, ran a 6.540 at 210.44 in a Camaro.