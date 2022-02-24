Whistleblowers say they’re bullied for exposing prison abuse

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prison employees say they’re being bullied and threatened for raising concerns about serious misconduct and claim it’s indicative of widespread problems in the Bureau of Prisons. It comes as the bureau faces increased scrutiny over its latest scandal: An Associated Press investigation uncovered a toxic culture that enabled sexual abuse at a federal women’s prison in California. Four employees, including a former warden, have been charged. Whistleblowers say high-ranking prison officials are bullying them for exposing wrongdoing. Members of Congress say they’re being stonewalled as they seek to bring greater oversight to the beleaguered bureau. The bureau says it takes allegations of staff misconduct seriously.