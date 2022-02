LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray had 27 points as Long Beach State stretched its home win streak to seven games, topping UC San Diego 103-87 on Thursday night. Tobias Rotegaard had 17 points for the Beach (16-10, 12-2 Big West Conference). Jadon Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jake Kosakowski scored a career-high 26 points for the Tritons (11-15, 5-10).