Harris’ late basket lifts CSU Fullerton over UC Irvine 66-64

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds remaining and Cal State Fullerton rallied to defeat UC Irvine 66-64.Damari Milstead had 17 points to pace the Titans (17-8, 11-3 Big West Conference), who closed the game on a 17-6 run to win their ninth straight at home. Harris had eight points off the bench. He also scored to give Fullerton a 64-62 lead with 44 seconds left. Justin Hohn had 17 points for the Anteaters (13-8, 8-4), who saw seven-game win streak end.