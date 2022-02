RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dragan Elkaz had 15 points off the bench to guide UC Riverside to a 79-57 win over Cal State Northridge. Elkaz hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Highlanders (15-9, 9-5 Big West Conference). Callum McRae had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Onyi Eyisi and Atin Wright scored 14 apiece to pace the Matadors (7-19, 3-12).