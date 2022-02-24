2 wounded in confrontation with LA County sheriff’s deputies

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot and wounded when the sedan they were in drove in reverse toward Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were seeking an auto theft suspect. The Sheriff’s Department says one deputy was struck by the car and was treated at a hospital and released. The incident occurred Wednesday when the deputies approached the sedan parked in unincorporated Whittier. After the deputy-involved shooting, the sedan rammed a patrol car and eventually crashed. A woman occupant was detained at the car and was treated for a gunshot wound and released. A man believed to be the driver was hospitalized with gunshot wounds and an uninjured man was taken into custody. A handgun was recovered.