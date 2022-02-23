Senators push Garland to reform prisons after AP reporting

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland take immediate action to reform the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons. It comes in response to Associated Press investigations that exposed widespread problems at the bureau, serious misconduct involving correctional officers and rampant sexual abuse at a California women’s prison. Sens. Dick Durbin, Chuck Grassley, Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla sent a letter Wednesday to Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. The senators want the Justice Department to turn over information about employee misconduct and procedures in place to stem sexual abuse. The letter is the latest illustration of increasing scrutiny of the bureau following the AP’s reporting.