Kaepernick launching initiative for secondary autopsies

By The Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick is launching an initiative through his Know Your Rights Camp that will offer free, secondary autopsies to family members of anyone whose death is “police-related.” The initiative collaborates with a panel of highly respected board-certified forensic pathologists who perform autopsies, disclose preliminary findings, and issue final reports to requesting families. The goal of the initiative is to eliminate concerns about reliability and objectivity of the first autopsy conducted, the risk of manipulation of evidence, and potential bias on behalf of the coroner or medical examiner and/or the use of faulty forensic procedures.