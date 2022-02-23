AP Was There: Magic announces he has HIV, retires from NBA

By JOHN NADEL

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Magic Johnson stuns the NBA and those watching his news conference live on TV by announcing he had tested positive for HIV and would be retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson and the Lakers’ physician both made clear the guard didn’t have AIDS. Johnson said he didn’t know how he contracted the virus. Johnson’s announcement focused new attention on AIDS. The Lakers reached the NBA Finals nine times in Johnson’s 12 seasons. Johnson later returns and plays 36 games in 1996, including the playoffs, before retiring again.