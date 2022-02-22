Los Angeles County firearms sweep nets more than 100 guns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities seized more than 100 guns in Southern California as part of a five-day sweep to remove firearms and ammunition from people who are no longer legally allowed to own or possess them. State Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday announced that the operation last week in Los Angeles County also included 13 arrests. Investigators also took nearly 50,000 rounds of ammunition and 87 high-capacity magazines away. People prohibited to own or posses firearms in California include those who were convicted of a felony or a violent misdemeanor, placed under a domestic violence or other restraining order, or suffer from serious mental illness.