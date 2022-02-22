LA County to resume homeless count after 2021 postponement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is resuming its annual homeless count in full a year after it was limited over concerns that it couldn’t be done safely or accurately during the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority are set to fan out across the county Tuesday afternoon for the effort’s main component, the unsheltered street tally. The so-called “point-in-time” count will take place over three days. The results are expected to be released in late May or early June.