Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. Instead, James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.