MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a season-high 22 points as Saint Mary’s won its 14th consecutive home game, edging San Francisco 69-64 on Thursday night. Logan Johnson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (21-6, 9-3 West Coast Conference). Gabe Stefanini had 23 points for the Dons (21-7, 8-5). Khalil Shabazz added 22 points.