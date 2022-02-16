Former prosecutor sparred with DA over race comments

By AMY TAXIN

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Documents released Wednesday say a now-fired prosecutor raised concerns about remarks made by a California district attorney about a Black defendant in a double murder case. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer says he did nothing wrong and that the prosecutor wrote the account in a memo while he was under investigation for another case he prosecuted. Ebrahim Baytieh wrote in December that Spitzer asked about the race of a defendant’s prior girlfriends or victims during a meeting about whether to seek the death penalty. The memo came to light days after Baytieh was fired following the investigation into the other case. A message left for Baytieh was not immediately returned.