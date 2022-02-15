Riverside program helps homeless people facing prosecution

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A new program to help homeless residents facing criminal prosecution for low-level crimes will launch in Riverside County in the coming weeks. The District Attorney’s office says the program will promote community-based treatment to assist homeless defendants suffering from mental illness, substance abuse disorders and other problems. The Riverside County Partnership for the Homeless Outreach Mediation and Education is for those facing sentencing for non-violent crimes and aims to reduce homelessness and crime through supervision, support and treatment.