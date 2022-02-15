Oilers beat Kings 5-2 to remain unbeaten under Woodcroft

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:46 left and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated under new coach Jay Woodcroft with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal for the Oilers, who are 3-0-0 since Woodcroft replaced Dave Tippett last Thursday. Zach Hyman and Evander Kane added empty-net goals, and Mike Smith made 30 saves. Phillip Danault and Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings, who had their six-game point streak snapped. Cal Petersen allowed three goals on 27 shots.