NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

By ANDREW DESTIN

For The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden Friday at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food for the needy, among other things.