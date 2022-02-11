California bill would require vaccines for all employees

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could mandate that all businesses require their employees and independent contractors receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The legislation announced Friday by Democratic state lawmakers would allow exemptions for medical or religious reasons. But testing would not be an alternative to vaccination. Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said he is vaccinated but believes telling workers they must get vaccinated as a requisite for employment “is just wrong.” Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks introduced the mandate bill. She says it is aimed at giving businesses a uniform and clear way to operate as the virus continues to circulate.