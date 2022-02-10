With Harden-Simmons swap, Nets make a move Lakers didn’t

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

In swapping James Harden for Ben Simmons, the Brooklyn Nets decided they needed to act now as they slide down the standings. The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t do the same. A number of deals were made Thursday before the NBA’s trade deadline, topped by the blockbuster between the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Just 13 months after acquiring Harden, Brooklyn sent him to a division rival. Kristaps Porzingis was also on the move, going from Dallas to a Washington team that was busy. The Lakers seemed in desperate need of a move after falling to 26-30 with consecutive losses, but they didn’t make any.