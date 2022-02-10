Prosecutor fired in California county over evidence scandal

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Prosecutor of the Year in California who is campaigning to become a judge has been fired from his job in the Orange County district attorney’s office after an internal investigation into the withholding of evidence in a murder case. The Orange County Register reported Thursday that Senior Assistant District Attorney Ebrahim Baytieh no longer works for the county prosecutor’s office. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer says he hired a law firm to look into whether a prosecutor failed to turn over evidence in the case of a man convicted in 2010. Baytieh was the prosecutor on that case. Baytief was named “Prosecutor of the Year” in 2012 by the California District Attorneys Association.