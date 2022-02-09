Man arrested after complaining about deputies gets $500K

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Orange County will pay $500,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging two deputies hit a man with a stun gun after he called 911 to complain they were harassing him. The Orange County Register reports the settlement was approved by county supervisors Tuesday and accepted by attorneys for David Andrews. The lawsuit alleged the deputies used excessive force on Andrews, who was sleeping in his car in a parking lot after breaking up with his live-in girlfriend in 2018. The lawsuit said that after he called to complain, the deputies arrested Andrews for filing a false report. Prosecutors declined to file charges.