Green Day front man’s beloved car recovered after theft

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong won’t have to walk that Boulevard of Broken Dreams anymore. His beloved vintage car has been found. Thieves made off last weekend with Armstrong’s pearl white-finish 1962 Chevy II Nova in Costa Mesa, southeast of Los Angeles. Acting on tips, authorities found it abandoned Tuesday night about 10 miles away in El Modena. No arrests were made. Armstrong posted online that he was overjoyed the car he owned for three decades was found undamaged. However, police say two electric guitars and an amplifier that were in the car are still missing.