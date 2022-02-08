Kim cruises in Olympic halfpipe qualifying, on to the final

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Defending Olympic snowboard champion Chloe Kim turned in a smooth and easy opening run in the halfpipe to take the No. 1 spot in qualifying. She was a little more aggressive in run No. 2 but fell on her switch backside 720. The 21-year-old from California raised her hand as if to say, “Oh well.” Mitsuki Ono of Japan was second in qualifying and Cai Xuetong of China was third. Maddie Mastro of the United States had been considered a medal threat but didn’t make it out of the qualifying round. The top 12 advanced to the final.