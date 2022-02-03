NASCAR goes West to LA Coliseum as warmup for the Super Bowl

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR is in Los Angeles a week ahead of the Super Bowl with its wildest idea yet. The exhibition Clash has always been the unofficial season-opening NASCAR version of the Pro Bowl. For the firs time, it has been moved out of Daytona Beach, Florida, and will instead be staged at the Coliseum in a made-for-Fox Sports spectacular. A temporary quarter-mile track has been built inside the iconic venue. The race on Sunday night will also mark the debut of the Next Gen car, a project several years in development that was delayed a season by the pandemic.