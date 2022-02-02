Historic day for comebacks on conference championship Sunday

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Double-digit leads in the second half with a berth in the Super Bowl at stake are typically pretty safe in the NFL. That wasn’t the case on conference championship Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both blew leads in the latest in chapter for franchises with a history of playoff collapses. The comebacks by Cincinnati in the AFC title game and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game mark the first time in 23 years that both Super Bowl participants overcame deficits of at least 10 points in the conference title game.