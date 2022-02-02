Skip to Content
AP California
49ers fan in coma after NFC championship game beating

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco 49ers fan apparently was beaten during Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Rams and is in a medically induced coma. Inglewood police say 40-year-old Daniel Luna was found injured in a parking lot at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood about a half-hour into the game. He was wearing a San Francisco jersey. No suspects have been identified but police say they’re working with stadium security on the case. The Los Angeles Times says Luna owns a restaurant in Oakland and had come down to see the game south of Los Angeles alone after other fans who were to go with him cancelled.

